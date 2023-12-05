MPSOS Admit Card 2023 out for classes 10th and 12th, direct download link here

Follow us on Image Source : MPSOS MPSOS Admit Card 2023 download link available at mpsos.nic.in

MPSOS Admit Card 2023: Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) board has released the admit card for classes 10th, and 12th exams 2023 Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale scheme. Candidates can download their Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale exam hall ticket from the official website, www.mpsos.nic.in.

Exam Date

As per the official schedule, Class 12 exams will kick off on December 13 and continue until December 30, while Class 10 exams commence on December 15 and conclude on December 28. The link to the admit cards can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

Plan Your Day: Class 12 exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, offering you the morning advantage. Meanwhile, Class 10 exams are scheduled from 2 pm to 5 pm, allowing you to utilize the afternoon effectively.

Easy Steps to Download Admit Cards for Classes 10 and 12 Exams 2023 Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale

Visit the official MPSOS website at mpsos.nic.in.

Click on the 'Admit Card' tab prominently displayed on the homepage.

Look for the link that reads, "Admit Card - RJN-ALC-DEC-2023 EXAM (New).

A new page will appear on your screen, guiding you through the process.

Enter your MPBSE RollNo / OS RollNo.

MPSOS admit card 2023 will materialize on the screen.

Don't forget to save it and print a copy for your future reference.

Direct link to download 10 and 12 exams 2023 admit card under Ruk Jana Nahi / Aa Ab Laut Chale scheme

Candidates are advised to cross-check their exam time, reporting time, name, exam date, exam centre, and other details on their hall tickets. In case of any discrepancy, they may contact the exam authorities for more details. Candidates can directly download their admit cards by clicking on the above link.