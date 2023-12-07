When will CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet be released?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CBSE

CBSE Date sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the class 10, and 12 timetable for academic session 2024-25. Once the date sheet is out, the students will be able to download the CBSE class 10, and 12 date sheets from the official website, cbse.gov.in. As per past trends, the board releases date sheets or timetables around one to one and a half months before the exam.

Last year, the board released the CBSE board exam 2023 on December 29, 2022. The exams for class 10 started on February 15 and concluded on March 21, concluding the mathematics paper. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the CBSE Board 2024 timetable or date sheet.

CBSE Board Exam 2024 datasheet expected date

According to the board's recent announcement, the exams for class 10 and class 12 final exams will be conducted in February - April next year. It is expected that the board will soon release the date sheet or timetable on its website, cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in. The board has also announced the practical dates for the exam.

CBSE Board 2024 exam date

As per the information shared by CBSE, the board exams 2024 will be conducted for approximately 55 days. The board exams for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted from February 15 to April 10 at various exam centres. The subject-wise details about the exams for class 10, and class 12 will be shared in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet: How to download?

Students and teachers waiting for the CBSE Board 2024 class 10 and 12 exam can check the step-by-step process shared below to download the CBSE Board Exam Timetable 2024 once out.

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates are required to click on the notification link that reads, 'Latest @cbse section and click on the links available for the CBSE class 10 & 12 exam date sheet 2024

Step 3: The CBSE class 10, and 12 date sheet will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the date sheet and save it for future reference

