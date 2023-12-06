NBSE Class 10th, 12th exam dates released: Check Nagaland Board schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NBSE Class 10th 12th exam dates out for academic session 2024-25

NBSE 2024 exam date: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has released the exam datesheet for classes 10th and 12th. Students who are going to appear in the secondary and higher secondary exams for the academic year 2024-25 can check the schedule on the official website, nbsenl.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the exams for class 10th will commence from February 12, while the class 10 board exam will be held from February 13. The board has also instructed the school principals to provide coaching to the 10th and 12th-grade students on how to fill out the front page of the answer booklets. Students are required to use only black or blue point pen to mark their roll number. The board issued these directives after discovering that schools were not providing adequate training to fill out the OMR sheet.

The school heads are advised to download the sample and instruct the students thoroughly on how to fill in the particulars such as subject, exam date, roll number in words, and how to darken the numbers corresponding to the roll number in the OMR format correctly, as many students commit mistakes in the OMR sheet, reads the official notice.

The notice further reads that the exam routine shall not be altered in the event of any unexpected holiday. However, in case of cancellation or postponement of the dates of the exam, it shall be notified through the media.