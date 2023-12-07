UP Board Exam Date 2024 out: Download UPMSP Class 10th, 12th timetable at upmsp.edu.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board Exam Date 2024 announced

UP Board Exam Date 2024 out: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has released the exam timetable for classes 10th and 12th. Students can download UP Board Class 10, and 12 final exam date sheets or timetables from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

According to the official schedule, UP Board High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board exams will be conducted from February 22 to March 9. Along with the theory exam dates, the board has released the practical exam dates. The board will conduct the practical exams in two phases. i.e. from January 25 to February 1 and then from February 2 to 9.

This year, a total of 55,08,206 students registered for the UP Board class 10 and 12 exams in 2024 which is less than the previous year's enrollment of 58,84,634 students.

UP Board 2024 Annual Exam Schedule

UP Board Exam 2024 for Classes 10th and 12th will be conducted in two shifts from February 22 to March 9. The first shift will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The board will start the class 10th board exam with Hindi and Primary Hindi subjects and the class 12th board exam with Military Science subjects in the first shift. In the second shift, the first exam will be conducted for commerce subject for class 10 and Hindi and General Hindi will be conducted for class 12.

UP Board 2024 Practical Exam Schedule

UPMSP Board Class 10th and Class 12th practical exams will be conducted in two phases. The first phase exams will be conducted from January 25 to February 1 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan, and Basti divisions of the board.

Similarly, in the second phase, the practical exams for classes 10th and 12th will be conducted between February 1 to 9 in schools under Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur divisions.