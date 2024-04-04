India State Board 2024 Exam Results: UP, MP, AP, Karnataka, West Bengal results soon, check last year's trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India State Board 2024 Exam Results soon

Board 2024 Exam Results: Various state boards including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, have just finished their exams and now preparing for the results. The exact date of releasing Board Exam 2024 results will be announced in due course of time. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for their board exam results are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates. Let's know the previous year's trends of the above-mentioned state board 2023 exam results.

Last year's state board exam result date

Bihar Board Matric result- March 31

UP Board 10th result- April 25

UP Board 12th result- April 25

MP Board 10th result- May 23

MP Board 12th result- May 23

JAC (Jharkhand) 10th result- May 23

JAC (Jharkhand) 12th result- May 23

Maharashtra HSC result- May 25

Maharashtra SSC result- June 2

West Bengal Madhyamik result- May 19

West Bengal HS result- May 24

AP Inter 1st Year Result 2024 - April 15

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2024 - April 15

Results of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh to be announced soon

According to past trends, the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th results, Andhra Pradesh, and MP Board Class 12 results are expected to be declared in April. Meanwhile, the board exam results of other boards will be announced in May. Students are advised to visit the respective website for more information.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Board (BSEB) has already announced the results of classes 10th and 12th. According to the results, this year, girls outperform better than boys. In the Bihar Class 10th Board Exam, a total of 4,52,302 students got the first division, 524965 got second and 380732 students got third division. BSEB class 10 result has an overall pass percentage of 82.91 per cent. On the other side, class 12th exam results showed a remarkable increase in the overall pass rate, reaching 87.21 per cent, the highest in the last five years.