Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Delhi Police carried out a major reshuffle in the department. Special CP Satish Golcha was appointed as the DG of Tihar jail.

According to the order, special CP Satish Golcha, who was Special CP Intelligence, was appointed as the DG of Tihar jail.

Special CP PCR Sagar Preet Hooda was given the charge of Special CP Intelligence and Media Management Division.

Tejendra Luthra was in Special CP Technology and was also given the charge of Special CP PCR.

More to be updated.