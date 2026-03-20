Iran War LIVE Updates: Dubai rocked by loud blasts as air defences intercept Iranian missile barrage

New Delhi:

The conflict between Iran and the US–Israel alliance continues unabated, marking the 21st straight day of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation. Iranian state media Press TV reported that the country launched its 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4, deploying 5 super-heavy and multi-warhead missiles. Meanwhile, reports have also emerged of drone and missile attacks and alerts in West Asia and the Gulf region. According to the IRGC the 66th wave of Operation True Promise 4 featured the deployment of a large-scale reprisal involving multiple missile systems targeting locations across Israel and US military positions in the region.

Amid these developments, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that Tehran's response to the Israeli attack was employed only a "fraction" of power--with the reason for restraint being a request for de-escalation. He warned of "zero restraint" if Iranian infrastructure was targeted again. The development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations.

Meanwhile, European leaders have demanded the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a moratorium on strikes on water and energy infrastructure in the Middle East as they met in Brussels to grapple with rising energy prices caused by the war. All heads of the 27 European Union nations, known collectively as the European Council, issued a joint statement on Thursday calling for the stabilisation of energy shipments and "de-escalation and maximum restraint" from warring parties.

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