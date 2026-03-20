Dhurandhar: The Revenge is divided in how many parts? Know their titles

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been released in theatres all over the world on March 19, 2026. The sequel that was one of the most anticipated movies of this year is out and with it the great interest around it's cast, storyline, characters and twists. One of the major attraction of the first part was also that the film was divided into 8 parts and each part had its own plot.

Same way, Dhurandhar 2 is also divided into 7 parts despite the fact that it is longer than the December 5, 2025 release. So, let's see the title of each part of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2's chapter titles

A burnt memory Lucifer Ghosts from the past Trail by fire Unknown men The revenge Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar 2 storyline

The storyline of Dhurandhar 2 serves as a continuation of the narrative established in Dhurandhar. However, the film opens with a flashback sequence. The second installment delves into Hamza's backstory, specifically the period when he went by the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi. Meanwhile, this time around, the character of Bade Saheb also makes an entry into the film. Bade Saheb was, in fact, the character the fans were most eagerly awaiting.

What are the title of Dhurandhar's 8 parts?

The price of peace Stranger in the land of shadows The bastard king of Lyari Bullets and roses The Jin The devil's gardian The butterfly effect - Shadi date galat Et tu Brutus

Dhurandhar 2 review

India TV's review reads, 'Dhurandhar 2 is an ambitious film that ultimately struggles under its own weight. It features a talented cast, impressive technical work and a strong background score. However the story lacks a logical and tightly structured screenplay. The film blurs the line between reality and fiction so much that the audience may feel confused. Fans of Ranveer Singh who enjoy larger than life action thrillers may still find entertainment here. But viewers looking for a grounded and realistic espionage drama may leave disappointed.'

Also Read: Does Dhurandhar: The Revenge have an Arijit Singh song like Gehra Hua? Know here