Israel decides to halt further strikes on Iran's key natural gas field after Trump's request

Jerusalem:

Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has temporarily stopped additional attacks on Iran's major gas installation at the Asaluyeh gas compound after a direct request from US President Donald Trump. Speaking to reporters, he stressed that Israel executed the strike independently, adding that "there are many signs that the Iranian regime is cracking." Netanyahu claimed that after twenty days of joint operations between the United States and Israel, Iran's ability to enrich uranium or manufacture ballistic missiles has been crippled. According to him, the initial phase destroyed missile stockpiles, drones and nuclear-linked assets and the ongoing phase is targeting the industrial capacity that enables Iran to rebuild its arsenal.

The Israeli leader asserted that both countries are "protecting the entire world" through their coordinated campaign, citing extensive strikes that he said have "massively degraded" Iran's missile and drone capabilities. He added that hundreds of launchers and critical weapons-production facilities have been destroyed. His remarks were reported by CNN.

Energy routes and regional choke points

Netanyahu also highlighted ongoing American efforts to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz, expressing optimism that success would stabilise global oil prices. He argued that long-term energy security depends on bypassing maritime choke points such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Mandeb. According to him, future routes should include oil and gas pipelines extending across the Arabian Peninsula to Israe's Mediterranean ports, eliminating vulnerability to disruptions. Netanyahu also said, "I also see this war ending a lot faster than people think."

His statements come at a time of intensifying geopolitical turbulence, as Israel, the United States and Iran remain locked in a high-stakes military confrontation. With uncertainty surrounding Tehran's internal political direction and the broader security environment, the remarks reflect growing concerns over regional stability and global energy flows.

Netanyahu on countering Iran's nuclear ambitions

The Israeli Prime Minister highlighted close coordination with US President Donald Trump, particularly on countering Iran's nuclear ambitions. "I didn't have to convince President Trump about the need to prevent Iran from developing its nuclear program, putting it underground, and being able to launch nuclear-tipped missiles at the United States. He understood that. He explained it to me. I didn't explain it to him," Netanyahu said, adding, "Our partnership is the only way to avoid this catastrophic development."

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