Virat Kohli celebrates scoring first run against KKR like milestone after twin ducks | WATCH

New Delhi:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli finally got off the mark after registering back-to-back ducks in the Indian Premier League 2026. Kohli hit a single off debutant Saurabh Dubey in the second innings of his team's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Kohli was dismissed for a two-ball duck in RCB's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants after getting cleaned up by Prince Yadav. He fell for a golden duck against Mumbai Indians as Deepak Chahar got him for a nought.

The former RCB captain avoided a hat-trick of ducks against the Knight Riders. He worked one towards square leg off Dubey on the final ball of the first over and celebrated the run.

The Raipur crowd cheered for him, and the fans had a big smile on their face. The video went viral on social media. Check the video out here.

Kohli breaks MS Dhoni's record

Earlier, Kohli shattered an all-time MS Dhoni record with his appearance in the game. This match is Kohli's 279th in the Indian cash-rich league, which is one more than what Dhoni and Rohit Sharma have played. Both Kohli and Rohit had equalled Dhoni's record when RCB met Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday, May 10, and it is the RCB icon who broke Dhoni's record first.

Players to play in most IPL matches:

1 - Virat Kohli: 279 matches

2 - MS Dhoni: 278 matches

3 - Rohit Sharma: 278 matches

4 - Ravindra Jadeja: 265 matches

5 - Dinesh Karthik: 257 matches

KKR put up 192/4 after Raghuvanshi's fifty

Angkrish Raghuvanshi played a composed knock of 71 off 46 balls to lead his team post a competitive total of 192/4. The KKR wicketkeeper hit seven fours and three sixes during a measured knock. He stitched together a vital 68-run stand for the third wicket with Cameron Green (32 off 24) before adding another crucial 76 runs for the fourth wicket alongside Rinku Singh, who remained unbeaten on 49 from 29 deliveries. Their efforts helped KKR recover strongly after the early dismissals of Ajinkya Rahane (19) and Finn Allen (18).

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