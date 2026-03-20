Congress, Raijor Dal sign coalition agreement for Assam assembly elections at Gaurav Gogoi's residence

Guwahati:

Putting an end to long-standing speculations, the Congress and the Raijor Dal have finally signed a coalition agreement for Assam assembly elections. The agreement was formally concluded during a press conference held at Gaurav Gogoi’s residence in Jorhat. On this occasion, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi called the alliance a historic opportunity for the people of Jorhat. He said, “It is now time to replace a Chief Minister who only talks with a capable leader. For this, the people must ensure a massive victory through their votes.”

Gaurav Gogoi reiterates efforts to forge broad opposition coalition

As the Assam Assembly elections draw closer, political developments gathered pace with Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi reiterating efforts to forge a broad opposition coalition, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced 88 candidates for the polls.

Gogoi highlighted that the ongoing discussions with Raijor Dal to expand the opposition alliance beyond the current five-party understanding and said that the Congress-led opposition alliance presently includes Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI ML), and All Party Hill Leaders' Conference (APHLC), along with Congress itself.

Gogoi underlines urgency of consolidating opposition against Assam CM

Also he underlined the urgency of consolidating opposition forces against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"We want to broaden this opposition coalition, and therefore, we are in talks with another party, the Raijor Dal. We are hopeful. Time is short. We hope that we will reach a positive conclusion in our talks with Raijor Dal and post that, we will give the details of this proposal to our national leadership, who will give us the final advice... People of Assam want to see a united opposition. I am putting my best personal efforts to stitch together a broad, united coalition of opposition parties. I am doing my best to stitch a broad coalition of forces who are against the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma..." he told reporters.

Gogoi said, "Even today, I am in favour of an alliance. Our position is firm. We want an alliance. We have very little time. We know that candidates will have to file nominations on Friday or on Monday. I will not comment on the ongoing discussions regarding the alliance. As the state president, despite the political situation and pressures, I have been trying to ensure that an alliance is formed between the two parties."

Gaurav Gogoi conveys need for an opposition alliance in state

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi also added that he has conveyed to the party's national leadership the need for an opposition alliance in the state and emphasised that an understanding has been reached at the state level, which, if approved, will benefit both the party and Assam.

"I have personally conveyed to the party leadership and my colleagues in Assam the necessity of an alliance. As the state president, I have placed facts and arguments before the national leadership. After completing discussions, we have informed the national leadership that an understanding has been reached at the state level. If this materialises, it will benefit both the party and Assam. We have urged the national leadership to accept the proposal in favour of the alliance. Our role is to advise the national leadership; ultimately, they will grant approval," he said.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 23, while scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26. Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

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