CUET PG 2024: NTA releases call letters for March 28 exam at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : NTA CUET PG 2024 admit card is available at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the call letter for the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 exam. The call letters for candidates scheduled for the exam on March 28 can be downloaded from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

In order to download CUET PG 2024 admit cards, the candidates are advised to enter the registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates can download the Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 admit card by following the easy steps given below.

How to download CUET PG 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'download admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details

Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024 will appear on the screen

Download CUET PG 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

The CUET PG 2024 exam will now include two new subjects, fashion studies and tourism, according to the testing organization. With this addition, the CUET UG 2024 exam will have a total of 63 subjects including 33 languages, 29 domain-specific subjects, and one general test. It should be noted that the admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on later dates beyond 28th March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.

ALSO READ | CUET UG 2024 from May 15: What major changes are to be made in the exam pattern? - All you need to know

The testing agency has shared the contact details of the help desk. In case any candidate faces difficulty while downloading their admit card or discrepancies in the details contained in the Admit Card, they may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Candidates can directly download CUET PG 2024 admit card by clicking on the provided link to the article. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card in good condition for future reference.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check direct link

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 27 exam, check how to download