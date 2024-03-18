Monday, March 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check direct link

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check direct link

CUET PG 2024 admit card has been released for the candidates who are scheduled for March 22 exam. Candidates can download their call letters using their credentials, roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check direct link here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2024 16:12 IST
CUET PG 2024 admit card is accessible at
Image Source : CUET CUET PG 2024 admit card is accessible at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2024]. Candidates who are scheduled for CUET PG 2024 exam on March 22 can download their call letters from the official website,  pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 22nd March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
  • Click on 'CUET PG 2024 admit card' flashing on homepage
  • It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter application number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'submit'
  • CUET PG 2024 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download CUET PG 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2024 admit card download link

CUET PG 2024 exam pattern

CUET PG 2024 will be conducted in computer-based Test mode only. The medium of the Question Paper will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech Higher Sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System. The exam will consist of 75 questions and last for 105 minutes. For every right response, four marks would be given, and for every incorrect response, one mark would be subtracted. Except for linguistics, which will be in English, all language papers will be in the relevant language. Every question is worth 04

marks. Each right answer will get the candidate 04  marks. A deduction of 01 mark will be made from the final score for each erroneous response.

ALSO READ | CUET PG Admit Card 2024 out for 20th, and 21st March exams, here's how to download

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 exam begins: Check do's and don'ts

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Higher-studies News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement