CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check direct link

Image Source : CUET CUET PG 2024 admit card is accessible at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG) – 2024]. Candidates who are scheduled for CUET PG 2024 exam on March 22 can download their call letters from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond 22nd March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'CUET PG 2024 admit card' flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to enter application number, date of birth, captcha and click on 'submit'

CUET PG 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download CUET PG 2024 admit card and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2024 admit card download link

CUET PG 2024 exam pattern

CUET PG 2024 will be conducted in computer-based Test mode only. The medium of the Question Paper will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech Higher Sciences and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan and Indian Knowledge System. The exam will consist of 75 questions and last for 105 minutes. For every right response, four marks would be given, and for every incorrect response, one mark would be subtracted. Except for linguistics, which will be in English, all language papers will be in the relevant language. Every question is worth 04

marks. Each right answer will get the candidate 04 marks. A deduction of 01 mark will be made from the final score for each erroneous response.

