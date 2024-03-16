CUET PG Admit Card 2024 out for 20th, and 21st March exams, here's how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET PG Admit Card 2024 out for 20th, and 21st March exams available on official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) - 2024 for the exam scheduled for March 20th and 21st. Candidates who are scheduled for the March 20th and 21st exams can download their call letters using credentials on the login page, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Admit Cards for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on later dates beyond the 20th and 21st of March 2024 will also be updated and released subsequently.

The admit cards for exams scheduled for March 17, 18, and 19 have already been released by the testing agency. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website using their credentials. For the ease of candidates, we have provided easy steps below to download CUET PG 2024 admit cards.

How to download CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 20th and 21st exam?

Visit the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'download admit card'

It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide your application number, date of birth, security pin, captcha and click on 'download admit card'

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for the March 20th and 21st exams will appear on the screen

Download CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for the March 20th and 21st exams and save it for future reference

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 for March 20th and 21st exam

CUET PG Admit Card 2024: If face any difficulty in downloading the admit card, contact help desk

NTA shares the help desk contact number and email id. Candidates who face any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancies in the details contained in the Admit Card, may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.

ALSO READ | CUET PG 2023 exam begins: Check do's and don'ts