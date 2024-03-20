CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 27 exam, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : CUET CUET PG 2024 admit card 2024 download link is available at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET PG 2024 admit card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2024. Candidates who are scheduled for March 27 exam can download their CUET PG 2024 exam through the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

The link to download CUET PG 2024 admit card for March 27 exam is available on the official website. In order to download the call letters, the candidates are required to enter their login credentials, which include their application number, password, and security pin. The testing agency will not send admit cards via email, post or courier.

How to download CUET PG 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of CUET, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on 'download admit card'

Enter your required details

CUET PG 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET PG 2024 admit card for future reference

CUET PG 2024 admit card direct download link

As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency, the Hindu Studies, and Data Science exam will be conducted in shift 1, the exam for B.Ed. science, painting, Bengali, and Tamil will be conducted in shift 2. B.Ed. Mathematics, Public Health, and Fine arts will be conducted in Shift 3.

Instructions to be followed

The testing agency has already uploaded the admit cards for the exam scheduled for March 21, 22, and 23. The CUET PG 2024 admit card download link is accessible at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid last-minute hassle on the exam day. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions given on the admit card and report at the exam centre one hour prior to the exam day. The candidates are advised not to carry any electronic items such as gadgets, mobile phones etc. to the exam centre. Otherwise, they won't be permitted to appear in the exam centre.

