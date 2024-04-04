CUET PG 2024 answer key: NTA likely to release answer keys for Common University Entrance Test today

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET PG 2024 answer key today

CUET PG 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer keys for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024 soon. As per media reports, NTA CUET PG 2024 answer keys will be released today, April 4. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of answer key date and time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of CUET for the latest updates. Once answer keys are out, the candidates will be able to download CUET PG 2024 answer key from the official website, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

What to do if not satisfied with CUET PG 2024 answer key?

After the answer keys are released, candidates will have the opportunity to challenge them if they are not satisfied. To do so, they will need to pay Rs. 200/- per question. The testing agency will only accept objections within a specified timeline. The link to the CUET PG 2024 answer key objections will be shared at a later date. This year, over 4,60,000 candidates participated in the exam which was held from March 11th to the 28th.

How to download CUET PG 2024 answer key?

Visit the official website of CUET, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on 'CUET PG 2024 answer key'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide the essential details on the login page

CUET PG 2024 answer key will appear on the screen

Check and download the answer keys for future reference

What's next?

Once the representation procedure for the CUET PG 2024 answer key is completed, the testing agency will review all objections submitted by candidates. The final answer keys and results will then be published. It is expected that the final answer keys will be released in the third week of April, but the exam authority has not yet provided a specific date.

