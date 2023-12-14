ICSI CSEET January 2024 registration closes tomorrow on icsi.edu, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ICSI CSEET January 2024 registration closes tomorrow, December 15

ICSI CSEET January 2024 registration: The registration window for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET January 2024) exam, conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), will close tomorrow. Candidates interested in appearing for the exam can apply through the official website, icsi.edu.in. The last date to register is December 15, 11:59 pm. The entrance exam is scheduled for January 6, 2024, and the admit cards will be available 15 days before the exam.

Who is eligible for CSEET?

Candidates who wish to apply for the exam must have cleared or be appearing in the Class 12 or equivalent exam. If candidates have already completed bachelor's or postgraduate degrees and are interested in enrolling in the CS executive program, they will need to pass the CSEET 2024 to be eligible for admission.

Who is not eligible for CSEET?

Candidates who have qualified for the CS Foundation exam are not required to appear for the exam again and they are also exempted from paying any exemption fee. However, candidates who have passed the CA Final of the ICSI are required to pay an exemption fee of Rs. 5,000 during CS Executive registration, and candidates who have passed the CSMA final of the ICSI will also have to pay Rs. 5,000 as an exemption fee while registering for CS executive.

How to apply?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, icsi.edu

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Register For CSEET’ from the drop-down list under the ‘Online Services’ tab

Click on the mandatory boxes and proceed to the registration

Fill out the application form carefully

Preview and take a printout of the application form for future reference

CSEET exam pattern

CSEET January 2024 consists of four papers which will be conducted in remote protocol mode. Candidates will get 120 minutes to complete the exam. The question papers will be in English language. There will be no negative marking. The exam will cover Business Communication, Legal Aptitude and Logical Reasoning, Economic and Business Environment, Current Affairs, Presentation and Communication Skills. Each paper will have 35 questions and the overall paper carries 50 marks.

