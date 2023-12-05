IGNOU Job Alert: 102 Openings for JAT and Stenographer, Apply online at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IGNOU

IGNOU Recruitment 2023: Indira Gandhi Open University has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant cum Typist (JAT) and Stenographer. Interested candidates can submit applications online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before December, 21st. The window for correction in particulars of the application form will be available from December 22 to 25. A total of 102 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Junior Assistant cum Typist, Stenographer- 10+2 or equivalent from a recognized University.

Age Limit for Junior Assistant cum Typist and Stenographer Posts

Junior Assistant-cum-Typist - 18 to 27 years

Stenographer - 18 to 30 years

There will be upper age limit relaxation to reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in computer-based tests and skill tests. Those who will be qualified in the computer-based test will be called for further recruitment procedure.

Exam Pattern

Tier I (Combined for the post of JAT and Stenographer): A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted by NTA in both Hindi and English languages. The merit list will be prepared based on the CBT, and the number of candidates to be qualified will be ten times the number of vacancies.

A Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted by NTA in both Hindi and English languages. The merit list will be prepared based on the CBT, and the number of candidates to be qualified will be ten times the number of vacancies. Tier II (For the post of JAT): Candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Tier I will be required to undergo a skill test, which will involve typing in either Hindi or English language. This test will be qualifying in nature and will require a minimum qualifying speed as specified in the advertisement.

Candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Tier I will be required to undergo a skill test, which will involve typing in either Hindi or English language. This test will be qualifying in nature and will require a minimum qualifying speed as specified in the advertisement. Tier II (For the post of Stenographer): Candidates who have qualified in the Computer Based Test (CBT) of Tier I will be required to undergo a skill test in Stenography and Typing. This test will be conducted in either Hindi or English language and will be qualifying in nature, subject to a minimum qualifying speed as mentioned in the advertisement.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, recruitment.nta.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IGNOU Recruitment 2023 notification'

It will redirect you to the application form

Enter your details such as name, father's name and other details

Upload documents, pay an application fee and click on 'submit'

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

ALSO READ | CISCE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Education Officer, Officer, other posts, Salary up to 2.74 lakh

ALSO READ | WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released, Apply online from December 8 at wbpsc.gov.in