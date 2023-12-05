WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification released, Apply online from December 8 at wbpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023 notification PDF released

WBPSC Clerkship Recruitment 2023: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released notification for recruitment to the post of clerkship against advertisement number 13/2023. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at wbpsc.gov.in from December 8 to 12. The last date for submission of the online application fee is December 29 and for offline mode, it is December, 30. However, the challan must be generated by December 29 positively.

The commission will hold the clerkship exam for recruitment to the post of lower division assistant or lower division clerk and posts similar to that of lower division assistant or lower division clerk in the Secretariat, Directorates, District offices and similar posts in regional offices (including Kolkata). Candidates are required to check the details such as eligibility, age limit, selection criteria and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have passed the Madhyamik examination of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent and should have an elementary knowledge in Computer operation with the ability to type on a computer at the speed of 20 (twenty) words per minute in English or 10 (ten) words per minute in Bengali.

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not be below 18 years but not more than 40 years as of 01.01.2023 (i.e. born not earlier than 2nd January 1983 and not later than 1st January 2005).

Pay Scale - Candidates will get a salary in the pay scale Level of 6, Rs.22,700/- to 58,500/- besides D.A., M.A. and H.R.A. admissible as per ROPA, 2019.

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done based on their performance in the written and interview. The test will be conducted in two successive stages including objective type, and conventional type. The Commission shall hold the Part-I examination at the first instance. A limited number of candidates obtaining qualifying marks in the Part I examination will be allowed to appear in the Part II examination on a subsequent date to be notified by the Commission. The Direct Recruitment Examination (Part-I) will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in June 2024.

How to apply?

Visit the official website, wbpsc.gov.in and click 'APPLY ONLINE'

Click on 'Advertisement Wise Registration' Given at the right side of the homepage

Select registration for which post, enter your mobile number and fill catcher then click on 'save & proceed'

Filled in login details put your password as per instruction and your email id, personal details & verified your phone number with OTP and select category details

Fields marked with 'Red coloured bullets' cannot be left blank. Once all the fields are filled up, the applicants are required to click on 'save & proceed'

Choose the image file (jpeg format; the photo should be within 3.5 x 4.5 cm in size, scanning resolution should be within 100 dpi & file size not more than 100 kb) of your scanned passport size photograph and signature and click 'Choose file' button

After the final submission preview the page and save the form for future reference

