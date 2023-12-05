Why Uttarakhand Govt chooses Temporary Teachers as Substitutes: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Uttarakhand's Strategy: Temporary Teachers to fill Substitute roles

The Uttarakhand government has taken an important step towards ensuring uninterrupted education for students. In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday, December 5, it was decided that Assistant Teachers will be appointed temporarily in government high schools and inter colleges in case permanent teachers go on long leave due to medical, childcare, or maternity reasons. This initiative will ensure that student's education is not affected by the absence of their regular teachers. The selection of the Assistant teachers will be done based on merit at the recommendation of the concerned Block Education Officer.

According to the secretary of Higher education Shailesh Baugoli, the decision to appoint temporary teachers has been taken because it was felt that vacancies in the secondary education department coupled with 1500-2000 teachers being on medical, maternity, or childcare leave from 15 days to six months in the state all the time is adversely affecting the students' studies and the quality of education. He further stated that the cabinet also gave its approval to a policy proposed by the Uttrakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority. This policy will give a boost to the construction of helipads and heliports in the hill state to provide people easy access the places of scenic beauty to deal with medical emergencies and natural disasters in a better way.

The selected candidate will give his land on lease to UCADA for 15 years to develop a helipad or heliport on an annual rent of Rs. 100 per square metre besides getting 50 percent of the revenues generated by the operation and management of the facility under this policy. The cabinet also decided to develop 559 centres of excellence in the (Utkrisht Vidyalayas) in the state.

Apart from this, the government has also approved the Mukhya Matri Gramya Sadak Yojana which will connect villages with a population of 250 with major motor roads. It will benefit in terms of connectivity around 3177 villages and human settlements which do not come within the ambit of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

