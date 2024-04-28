Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency: Turncoat Geeta Koda to take on JMM's Joba Majhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency: Geeta Koda vs Joba Majhi

Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes (ST). The constituency has been the Koda family's stronghold. Madhu Koda, former Jharkhand chief minister, won the seat in 2009 and later his wife Geeta Kora wrested the constituency from the BJP in 2019 on the Congress seat.

Singhbhum Lok Sabha track record

Since 2004, the voters of Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency kept changing their choice. In 2004, they voted for Congress candidate Bagun Sumbrui. In 2009, Independent candidate Madhu Koda won the seat. In the next Lok Sabha election 2014, BJP leader Laxman Giluwa secured it. In the last Lok Sabha elections, Geeta Kora wrested the seat from BJP.

Singhbhum Lok Sabha candidates 2024

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fielded former state minister Joba Manjhi in the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat against BJP's Geeta Kora, the wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, lone Congress Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Geeta Kora joined the saffron party in February 2024. Manjhi, the MLA of Manoharpur, will take on friend-turned-foe. Kora won the seat in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes.

As per the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders, a seat-sharing agreement has been finalised for all the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. According to the understanding, the Congress would contest from seven seats and the JMM from five. Besides, the RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation will contest from one seat each.

Singhbhum parliamentary constituency voting date

The Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand will be held in four phases, starting May 13 and the Singhbhum parliamentary constituency will go to polls on May 13.

The BJP-AJSU Party alliance had won 12 out of the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On the other side, the ruling camp is hoping for a better performance riding sympathy as the former CM and face of the ruling coalition Hemant Soren has been in jail over an alleged land scam case.

