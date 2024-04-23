Mumbai South Central constituency: Rahul Shewale eyes hat-trick in Sena vs Sena poll battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The results of the poll battle will prove which one is the real Shiv Sena

Mumbai South Central, one of the Lok Sabha 48 constituencies in Maharashtra, is reserved for (Scheduled Caste) SC community. There is a direct fight between the two factions of Shiv Sena in the Mumbai South Central constituency. The seat has been a stronghold of Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde fielded the incumbent MP Rahul Shewale against Uddhav Thackeray camp's nominee Anil Desai, who is a Rajya Sabha MP. The poll battle in 2024 is totally different from the last Lok Sabha elections as the last time there was a poll battle between undivided Shiv Sena and Congress but now, the scenario is changed. Thackeray's candidate got Congress' support as a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra — which is a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc at the national level. Desai also received the backing of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

On the other hand, Shewale is a candidate of NDA and subsequently got the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Mumbai South Central seat comprises 6 assembly constituencies-Anushaktinagar, Chembur, Dharavi, Sionkoliwada, Wadala and Mahim.

Lok Sabha elections 2019

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, undivided Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale won the seat with a margin of 152,139 votes. He bagged 424,913 votes with a vote share of 53.00 per cent defeating Congress candidate Eknath M Gaikwad who got 272,774 votes (34.19 per cent).

Lok Sabha elections 2014

In the Lok Sabha Elections 2014, Rahul Shewale emerged triumphant with 381,008 votes with a vote share of 49.56 per cent, while Congress Eknath Gaikwad got 242,828 votes (31.59 per cent). Rahul Shewale defeated Eknath Gaikwad by a margin of 138,180 votes.

Voting date of Mumbai South Central Constituency

The date of voting for the Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Constituency Election is May 20 in phase 5.

