DU NCWEB Recruitment 2024: Apply online for UG, PG guest faculty posts, check details

DU NCWEB Recruitment 2024: Delhi University’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (DU NCWEB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of guest faculty undergraduate and postgraduate programs under the board's domain. Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms by May 22 or after the date of publication of the advertisement.

A total of 27 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process, of which, 26 are for undergraduate and 1 for postgraduate teaching centres. Candidates are advised to check the official website of NCWEB for online submission and other details.

Registrations for summer internship programme underway

Meanwhile, the university has also invited applications for the Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme 2024. Individuals can submit their applications by May 4. Individuals can expect to work for 20 hours per week and a stipend of Rs. 10,500 per month will be provided. Candidates who already availed VCIS (summer/part-time) are not eligible for the internship this year. The summer internship is only for two months in June and July.

Who is eligible for Summer Internship Programme?

All those regular students of Delhi University studying any stream in the undergraduate and postgraduate program are eligible to apply for this summer internship 2024 program. Students studying in the final year program will not be eligible to apply. Students who complete the internship will get a certificate from the students' welfare at the end of the internship tenure.

It is important to know that the university will commence the registration process for undergraduate courses in DU by mid-May. Along with postgraduate courses, registration for engineering programmes and law programmes such as B.Tech. and BA LLB have also begun in April. The registration window will be open for a month, after which the second phase of admission will commence.

