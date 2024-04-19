DU Admission 2024 Application forms soon for UG, and PG, check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DU Admission 2024 Application forms soon

DU Admission 2024 Application form: The University of Delhi (DU) is all set to start the application procedure for admission to its undergraduate and post-graduate programs. As per a report published by Indian Express, the application process for admission to various postgraduate programs will start next week. Vice Chancellor, Yogesh Singh stated that the application process for post-graduation courses for the academic year 2024-25 will start on April 25 and for undergraduate programmes from mid-May.

The varsity will begin the application process for admission to 82 courses of the PG program. The university will also start the registration window for three B.Tech. programs, and two five-year integrated programs. While admission to B.Tech programs this year will be done through an engineering entrance exam (JEE), for BA LLB will be through the Common Admission Test (CLAT).

Last year, the university proposed to start a joint degree, dual degree, and joint research programs.

Admissions to be accepted through CSAS portal

It is expected that the university will accept the application forms through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal like last year. The details regarding the same will be shared in due course of time. Students willing to get admission to postgraduate programs at Delhi University should have valid CUET PG scores.

CUET PG 2024 exam schedule

This year, the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted between March 11 and 28 for about 4,62,603 unique registered candidates. About 190 universities including central/state/private and others/ DU are participating in CUET PG. As per the data shared by the NTA, this year, a total of 13,47,618 students registered for CUET UG 2024.