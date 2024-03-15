Centre grants Rs 272 crore to Delhi University for women's hostel

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Delhi University

The Women and Child Development Ministry has approved a Rs. 272 crore budget for the construction of residential accommodation for working women and girls pursuing higher education at Delhi University under the Nirbhaya Fund. This budget includes a significant allocation of Rs. 72 crores for the deployment of CCTV surveillance systems across the accommodation premises and the prestigious campus of Delhi University.

As per the information shared by the ministry, this initiative will be actualized in two phases, each comprising 500 well-appointed accommodations. Ultimately, the facility will encompass 1000 beds, supported by a wide range of enhanced security features and gender-sensitive amenities.

Union Minister Smriti Irani announced this information on her social media account, X, formerly known as Twitter. She said that this initiative will empower working women and girls pursuing higher education. The project will provide 1,000 beds with enhanced security, CCTV surveillance, and gender-sensitive amenities.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has praised the initiative that aims to encourage more female participation in higher education and national development. He said that the state-of-the-art accommodation with gender-sensitive amenities and enhanced security features will provide an environment where #NariShakti can thrive and excel.

Ministry of minority affairs announces a few more initiatives

The Ministry of Minority Affairs has also announced a few initiatives for Delhi University. The ministry has approved an order establishing State-of-the-Art Gurmukhi Script learning centres in DU’s Khalsa colleges and the Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhist Studies. The executive council of the university recently passed the DU budget of Rs 1,717.45 crore and announced to provision of 75% fee concession for Ph.D. students belonging to the PwD category.

