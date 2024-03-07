Delhi University allocates over Rs 67 crore for setting up WiFi network across all college campuses | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI UNIVERSITY WEBSITE The WiFi connectivity project will be set up approx 90 colleges of Delhi University.

Delhi University has earmarked Rs 67.71 crore for the establishment of a WiFi network across all its college campuses and within an upcoming girls' hostel situated in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

According to an official document, the WiFi connectivity project is slated to cover approximately 90 colleges of Delhi University, encompassing both the north and south campuses as well as the Dhaka Hostel complex.

How funding will be sourced?

Funding for the implementation of this initiative will be sourced from the loan corpus of Rs 938.33 crore secured by the university from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) last year in October. This loan was acquired to facilitate various developmental projects within the university.

A loan share of Rs 261.33 crore from this corpus has been sanctioned by the HEFA for setting up the WiFi network as well as to start the work for the construction of a building for the Faculty of Technology.

About Higher Education Financing Agency

The HEFA is a joint venture company of Canara Bank and the Ministry of Education which provides financial assistance for the creation of educational infrastructure and research facilities in India's premier educational Institutions.

The Delhi University had applied for a HEFA loan in 2022 to meet its infrastructural needs and expansion plans including setting up DU's east Delhi campus in Surajmal Vihar, and opening a new college in Najafgarh, among other projects. The agency has also approved proposals for five other projects to get funding from the HEFA loan, work on which will begin as and when the funds are sanctioned.

(With PTI inputs)

