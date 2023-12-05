CISCE Recruitment 2023: Apply online for Education Officer, Officer, other posts, Salary up to 2.74 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CISCE Recruitment 2023 applications underway

CISCE Recruitment 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Education Officer, Officer-Human Resource and Legal, Assistant Officer- Research, Accounts Supervisor, Junior Clerk-Cum-Typist, Accounts Supervisor. Interested and eligible can submit applications through the online mode. The link to the online applications is given in the notification PDF. Candidates are required to send their resumes as well within 10 days from the date of advertisement.

Educational Qualification and Eligibility Criteria

Education Officer: Candidates who have postgraduate preferably with a degree in Law from a recognized University having at least 5 years of administrative experience are eligible to apply. The candidate should possess good communication skills in English and Hindi, in both spoken and written form, and can correspond independently. The candidate should have excellent planning and organizing skills, with the ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. The candidate should be able to multitask and be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint.

Officer - Human Resource Officer: The candidate should possess an MBA in Human Resource Management with a degree in Law from a recognized University having at least 5 years of experience in Human resource and legal matters. The candidate should possess excellent communication skills in English and Hindi, in both spoken and written form, and have the ability to correspond independently. The candidate should have excellent planning and organising skills, with the ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. The candidate should be able to multitask and be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint.

Assistant Officer: The candidate should be a Postgraduate from a recognized University having at least 5 years of experience in teaching / Research or any other educational institute. The candidate should possess excellent communication skills in English and Hindi, in both spoken and written form, and have the ability to correspond independently. The candidate should have excellent planning and organising skills, with the ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. The candidate should be able to multitask and be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint. The candidate must be proficient in editing and proof-reading, paying close attention to details, and have proficiency in designing documents/booklets/brochures.

Accounts Supervisor: The candidate should be a Commerce Graduate with CA/CMA/CS (Inter) or a Postgraduate in commerce from a recognized university having a minimum of 5 years of work experience in the Accounts department of an educational organization. The candidate should possess excellent communication skills in English and Hindi, in both spoken and written form, and have the ability to correspond independently. The candidate should have excellent planning and organising skills, with the ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. The candidate should be able to multitask and be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint.

Junior Clerk cum Typist: The candidate should be a Graduate of a recognized University and have at least 5 years of experience.The candidate should possess excellent communication skills in English and Hindi, in both spoken and written form, and have the ability to correspond independently. The candidate should have excellent planning and organising skills, with the ability to work with minimal supervision to meet deadlines. The candidate should be able to multitask and be proficient in the use of Microsoft Word/Excel/PowerPoint.

Age Limit required

Education Officer, Officer - Human Resource Officer: Upper Age Limit - 45 years

Assistant Officer, Accounts Supervisor: Upper Age Limit - 40 years

Junior Clerk cum Typist: Upper Age Limit - 35 years

Salary