AILET 2024 answer key released for BA LLB (Hons), LLM, PhD papers, check subject-wise response sheet PDF

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AILET 2024 answer key PDF available at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2024 answer key: The National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has released the answer keys for All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) for admission to BA LLB, LLM and PhD programs. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their response sheet from the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. All those who have any objections against the answer keys are eligible to raise objections against the answer key from the official website by December 12.

How to raise objections against AILET 2024?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Login to your AILET account

Click on 'view objections'

Click on the 'submit' button

Select the type of objection and enter the objection details

Submit all objections and pay the application fee accordingly

While raising ojections, candidates should ensure that the question number from the candidate question booklet must tally with that of the master question booklet while submitting the objections. objections in any other sequence will not be considered.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 500 for each objection. The objection fee will be refunded if the query is found valid. The application fee can be paid online only.

Direct link to access answer key

ALSO READ | CLAT 2024 result announced: Counselling begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

ALSO READ | CLAT 2024: Unveiling India's Top 10 Law Schools