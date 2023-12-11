CLAT 2024 result announced: Counselling begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CLAT 2024 counselling procedure begins

CLAT 2024 Result and Counselling Procedure: The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has released the results of the Common Law Admission Test. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results from the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the official announcement, candidates are eligible to raise grievances against the results from noon today. The link to the grievances can be accessed on the official website. Qualified candidates can appear for the counselling procedure. The registration for the counselling process began today, December 11 at 10 am. The candidates can submit their applications by December 20, 10 pm.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 30,000 while the other category candidates are required to pay Rs. 20,000. The first allotment list will be published on December 26.

How to participate in the counselling procedure?

Individuals who have qualified in the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling procedure. Candidates first need to log in to their CLAT account and confirm their invitation to participate in each counselling session. The easy steps to register for the counselling procedure are given below.

Suppose, a candidate fails to secure a seat in the earlier rounds of the admission counselling process. In that case, they may be allotted a seat in the next round if a vacancy is available in their particular category. To be eligible for the seat allotment, the candidate must have completed the registration process for the admission procedure.

CLAT 2024: How to register for counselling procedure?

Candidates are required to visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Login to CLAT account

Click on the 'make payment' button

Complete the application procedure and take a printout for future reference

CLAT 2024: When will scorecards be released?

The exam authority will soon release the CLAT 2024 scorecards along with their All India Rank and Category Rank. However, no specified date and time have been given by CNLUs.