Lok Sabha Elections 2024: When a procession was taken out with a copy of Constitution placed on an elephant

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER.COM/NARENDRAMODI PM Narendra Modi participated in yatra taken out in 2010.

Even before the start of Lok Sabha elections, Opposition parties have been making serious allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the Constitution. Almost all opposition parties including Congress alleged that if the Prime Minister comes to power for the third consecutive time, he will change the Constitution.

While addressing an election rally in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi claimed that if BJP returns to power at the Centre, then it will tear the Constitution which gives rights to the poor, Dalits, tribals and OBCs. Will throw away the tax. “A boon for the poor, respect for the deprived and pride of every citizen — our Constitution! I request all Congress candidates and leaders to keep the sacred Constitution with them during nominations, meetings, speeches and public outreach,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

However, what PM Modi did on the occasion of the completion of 60 years of the implementation of the country's Constitution, presents a different picture.

Grand procession taken out by placing a copy of the Constitution on an elephant

On the occasion of the completion of 60 years of the implementation of the Constitution, a grand procession was taken out in Surendranagar, Gujarat by placing the copy of the Constitution on an elephant in 2010. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, also participated in the visit. Recalling this incident, the Prime Minister had once said, "In 2010, to commemorate the completion of 60 years of the Constitution, we organised the Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra in Surendranagar, Gujarat. The replica of the Constitution was placed on an elephant and the procession covered parts of the city. I also walked in that procession. It was a unique tribute!' This incident shows to what extent Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives importance to the Constitution.

'We will celebrate 75 years of Constitution on a large scale'

Addressing a public meeting in Telangana on Tuesday, PM Modi described the Constitution as a 'religious scripture' for running the government and reminded that he had bowed to it while entering Parliament in 2014 after assuming office. Modi alleged that the 'royal family' of the Congress was not ready to accept even the party's constitution and the then Congress president Sitaram Kesri was 'locked in the bathroom' and 'thrown on the footpath' and the 'royal family' Captured the party without caring about the Congress constitution. Addressing the rally, Modi expressed confidence that in his third term (at the Centre), he will celebrate 75 years of the Constitution on a grand scale.