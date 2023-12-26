UGC NET 2023 answer key: When, and Where to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 answer key soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2023 for the December session. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the answer keys using their credentials, such as roll number, date of birth, and other details, on the login page ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

What after answer keys?

The UGC NET 2023 exam was conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023 at various exam centres. Candidates anticipating the release of the answer keys can expect them to be available shortly on the official website. Once it is out, the candidates can raise objections against the answer keys, if they have any doubt. The candidates can challenge any question within the specified time limit. Upon challenging questions, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs. 200.

How to download UGC NET 2023 answer key?

Applicants need to access the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, and select the notification that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 answer key'.

It will redirect you to the login window. There, you need to enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Once you click on the 'UGC NET 2023 answer key' notification, the answer key will be displayed on the screen.

You can then proceed to download and save the UGC NET 2023 answer key for future reference.

What is the marking scheme for UGC NET 2023 exam?

As per the official notification, each question holds two marks for the UGC NET exam. For every correct answer, the candidates will be awarded two marks. There will be no marks for unattempted questions. In the UGC NET 2023 exam, no marks will be awarded for unattempted questions. Additionally, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. An incorrect answer won't lead to any marks being deducted.