UGC NET Result 2023: NTA releases final answer key, 214 questions dropped

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET final answer key released

UGC NET 2023 June final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session on July 25. The candidates who appeared in the UGC NET June 2023 exam can download the final answer key from the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the final answer key, a total of 214 questions have been dropped by the NTA in overall.

The UGC NET June 2023 final answer key for all 83 subjects is available for download on the official website. The NET June session examination was conducted from June 13 to 17 for phase 1 and for phase 2, from June 19 to 22 wherein 6,39,069 candidates appeared in the exam. The eligibility test was held over nine days in 18 shifts and in 181 cities across the country.

ALSO READ | UGC NET 2023 Result OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link

UGC NET 2023 June final answer key: How to download?