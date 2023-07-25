UGC NET 2023 Result OUT at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 Result declared

UGC NET 2023 Result: The result for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 has been declared today, July 25. Candidates will be able to check and download their UGC NET 2023 scorecard through the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in. Aspirants will have to log in with their application number and date of birth or password to check the UGC NET result.

UGC NET June 2023 session was conducted in two phases. The first phase was conducted from June 13 to 17 and the second was held from June 19 to 22. The exams were held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. The UGC NET provisional answer keys were issued on July 6 and aspirants were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till July 8. After verifying these objections, the final answer key has also been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC NET 2023 result for June Session: How to download?

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in Click on the UGC NET June 2023 result link available on the homepage Next, key in your credentials and click on the submit button UGC NET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET scorecard for future reference.

