UGC NET Result 2023 likely by July 26 or 27, announces M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC NET Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) result 2023 on July 26 or July 27, 2023, informed UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar through his official Twitter handle. The UGC NET result 2023 for June session will be declared on the official website-- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET June 2023 examination was held on June 13 and June 17 in a span of nine days, 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country. As per the official statement, a total of 6,39,069 candidates appeared for the exam. On July 6, the NTA issued the UGC NET answer key along with question papers and recorded responses of candidates. The objections were invited from the aspirants against the provisional key till July 8.

The subject experts will examine the challenges received from the candidates and will release a revised final answer key accordingly. Based on the final answer key, the NTA will declare the UGC NET June 2023 results. “UGC-NET: NTA aims to announce the results by 26 or 27 July. Will update if there is any change,” UGC Chairman tweeted.

According to the UGC NET marking scheme, students will get two marks for each correct answer, while there will be no deduction in marks for the wrong answers. No marks will be awarded for questions left unanswered, un-attempted or marked for review.