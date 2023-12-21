When will UGC NET answer key be released?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET answer key soon

UGC NET answer key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET 2023 December Session exam answer keys. Candidates who appeared in the University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test can download their set-wise answer key from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.

What is the expected date for releasing UGC NET answer key 2023?

The University Grants Commission–National Eligibility Test or NET 2023 was conducted from December 6 to 14, 2023 at various exam centers. Now, candidates await for the answer keys. However, the apex testing agency has not revealed any date but based on past trends it usually releases the answer key within seven to ten days after the exam. According to that, the answer keys are expected to be released in the last week of December. Once the answer keys are out, the candidates will be able to check the set-wise UGC NET 2023 answer key through the official website.

How to download UGC NET answer key 2023?

To download UGC NET answer key 2023, the candidates are required to follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the 'UGC NET answer key 2023' flashing on the homepage

Click on the login window

Log in using your application number, date of birth and other details

Take a printout of UGC NET answer key 2023

What after answer key?

After the UGC NET answer key 2023 release, the candidates can raise objections if they find any answer wrong in the official answer key. The candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- per representation. The payment can be made through credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI. To file an option, the candidate should have a shred of convincing evidence supporting their claim. The NTA will review all objections and release the final answer key after considering them.

When will UGC NET 2023 results be announced?

UGC NET Result 2023 is expected to be announced within a week after the release of the final answer keys. The candidates can check their scorecard using their credentials on the login page, once out. The cut-off scores for qualifying and securing a Junior Research Fellowship will be announced alongside the results.