CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip out on csirnet.nta.ac.in, admit cards expected next week

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the CSIR University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2023) for the December session exam. All those who have applied for the exam can download the city intimation slip from the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted from December 26 to 28, 2023, across 225 centres in eight states and UTs. Candidates must download their exam city slip as it will provide accurate information about the exam venue, enabling candidates to plan their travel and accommodation effectively. Candidates can download the exam city intimation slip by following the easy steps below.

How to download CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip?

Visit the official website of NTA, csirnet.nta.nic.in

Navigate to the link 'CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip download'

Enter your required credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security code shown in the picture on the provided webpage

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip will appear on the screen

Download CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip download link

Candidates should note that the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip is not an admit card. The apex testing agency usually releases admit cards one or two days before the exam. It is expected that the admit cards for the same will be uploaded by next week. The admit card will contain essential details such as roll number, candidate’s name, date of birth, category, and specific exam details, including centre information, reporting time, subject, centre number, address, timing, and important instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions: (FAQ)

1. When will the CSIR UGC NET 2023 admit card be released?

Answer: Usually, NTA releases admit cards for the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam one or three days before the exam. The agency is expected to release the admit cards by next week.

2. When will the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam be conducted?

Answer: The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam will be conducted on December 26 to 28, 2023.

3. Is the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip released?

Answer: Yes, the CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip is released at the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in.

4. What is the purpose of releasing CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip?

Answer: The CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam city intimation slip contains the essential details of the exam including the date and venue, so that candidates can plan their travel and accommodation.

5. What is the purpose of conducting CSIR UGC NET 2023 exam?

Answer: The CSIR UGC NET aims to select candidates for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) scholarship and evaluate their eligibility for lectureships.