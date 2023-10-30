UGC NET December 2023 registration closes tomorrow, edit window starts on November 1

Follow us on Image Source : NTA UGC NET December registration's last date is tomorrow, October 31

UGC NET December 2023 registration: The University Grants Commission will close the registration window for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2023) December tomorrow, October 31. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can do so at the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the edit window will start on November 1 and conclude on November 3. The candidates are advised to submit the application form as soon as possible. No application will be entertained after the due course of time. The candidates who have verified their application through an Aadhar card will be allowed to make changes in the application form. However, candidates will not be able to change their mobile number, email address, date of birth and name.

The candidates are allowed to submit only one application at a time. The commission will take strict action against such candidates who have filled more than one application form, reads the official notification.

Exam Date and application fee

The written exam for Junior Research Fellowship and assistant professor is scheduled to be conducted between December 6 and 22. Candidates belonging to the general category will have to remit an application fee of Rs. 1,150, OBC-NCL and General EWS have to pay Rs. 600 and the third gender category is required to pay Rs. 325.

According to the eligibility criteria, general category candidates are required to secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in both the papers taken together. OBC, SC, and ST candidates who score 35 per cent marks in both papers will be considered qualified.

UGC NET December 2023 application - Direct link

What is UGC NET?

UGC NET is a national-level examination in India conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It determines the eligibility of candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor and for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.