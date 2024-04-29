Karnataka: Bengaluru reels under scorching heat, records second hottest day in 50 years | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Amid the ongoing summer, Bengaluru is experiencing an unprecedented surge in temperature, breaking records of the last five decades. Sunday (April 28) saw the mercury soar to 38.5 degrees Celsius, marking the second-highest temperature recorded in the city during this period. This year is shaping up to be one of the hottest in recent history for the tech hub, according to the weather watchers.

CP Patil, Director of Meteorological Centre, Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Bengaluru said that on April 27, Bengaluru City hit 37.4 degrees Celsius, about 3.3 degrees Celsius departure from normal maximum temperature. This year’s record high is yet to surpass the all-time high of 39.2 degrees Celsius recorded on April 25, 2016, Patil said.

Bengaluru witnesses record temperatures this year

In both March and April, Bengaluru saw record-breaking high temperatures, with March 30 reaching 36.6 degrees Celsius and March 31 hitting 37 degrees Celsius. This marked one of the warmest March in recent years for the city. Even in February, temperatures remained consistently high, often exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, which is unusual for Bengaluru. The lack of rainfall until April exacerbated water shortages in many areas. However, a brief rainfall occurred a few weeks ago, the first in five months, though high temperatures persisted afterwards.

Weather report of Karnataka

Meanwhile, Kalaburgi, which has been recording the highest maximum temperature in Karnataka, witnessed a slight dip. It registered 40.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday, while the day before it was 42.4 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data. While Bengaluru will remain dry on April 30, possibly touching 39 degrees Celsius, IMD predicts light rain in some parts of Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bagalkote and Raichur.

(With inputs from PTI)

