NEET PG 2024 application form to be out today at nbe.edu.in, check how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS NEET PG 2024 application form today, April 16.

NEET PG 2024 application form: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate (NEET- PG) 2024 for admission to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses. As per the information shared by the board, the registration process will commence today, 16th April 2024 at 3 PM onwards at the official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates willing to appear in this year's NEET PG 2024 are advised to check all essential details about the registration process including important dates, registration fee, eligibility, how to apply, etc before submitting their application form.

Important dates:

Availability of the Information Bulletin: April 16 2024 onwards

Online Submission of the Application Form: April 16, 2024 (3 PM Onwards)

Last date for submission of online applications: May 6, 2024 (Till 11:55 PM)

Edit Window for All Payment Success Applications: May 10 to 16

Edit Window to rectify Deficient/Incorrect Images

Pre-Final Edit Window: May 28 to June 3rd

Final Edit Window: June 7th to June 10th

Date of Examination 23rd June 2024

Issue of Admit Card: June 18th

Declaration of Result By 15th July 2024

Cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-PG 2024: August 15, 2024

NEET PG 2024 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates in possession of an MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the NMC Act, 2019 and the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023, and possessing a permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the NMC or are likely to complete the internship on or before 15th August 2024.

How to fill application form?

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Click on 'NEET PG 2024 application form'

It will redirect you to the registration window where you need to register yourself first before proceeding to the application form

Fill out the application form by providing system-generated credentials

Upload documents, pay application fee and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Exam Fee