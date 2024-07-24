AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration starts for open round counselling at aiimsexams.ac.in, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration starts

AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2024 open round counselling today, July 24. All interested and eligible individuals can submit their online registrations for the INI CET 2024 open round counselling by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The online registration process will end on July 30.

Along with the registration, candidates can submit their choices for INI CET 2024 open round counselling. Both processes can be completed by July 30. As per the official announcement, the results for the INICET 2024 open round seat allotment will be announced on August 14. The INI CET 2024 counselling open round result will comprise allotted college, category, and overall rank details, which will be uploaded in a PDF format.

To register for the AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration, the candidates are required to use their registered email ID and password to access the seat allotment results. Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves for the open round counselling.

How to register?

Visit the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in

Navigate the 'AIIMS INI CET 2024 registration link'

Log in using your registration ID, registration unique code, password, and captcha code.

Enter your personal information on the login page

Verify all information mentioned on the registration form

On successful registration, the confirmation of the registration will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

What's next?

After the announcement of the INI CET 2024 counselling open round results, the candidates will have to accept the allotted seats within the stipulated timeline. As per the notification, the facility will remain available from August 16 to 22. Thereafter, they have to report to the respective institutes for document verification.