Uttar Pradesh: High Court recommends compulsory TET for Basic School Teacher promotions

In Uttar Pradesh, a legal mandate is set to reshape the trajectory of teacher promotions in the state's basic education system. The Allahabad High Court, Lucknow bench, has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to consider amending service rules, making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a prerequisite for the promotion of teachers in senior basic, junior basic, and nursery schools. This directive aligns with the guidelines shared by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

TET should be made mandatory

The Lucknow bench of the high court emphasized that promotions should not take place until the necessary changes are made to rule 18 of the UP Basic Education (Teachers) Service Rules 1981, which deals with the promotion of teachers. However, it clarified that the order does not prevent the promotion of qualified teachers who have successfully passed the TET. Such promotions will be subject to the final outcome of the ongoing petition.

This decision was made by Justices A R Masoodi and B R Singh on a writ petition filed by Himanshu Rana and others. The petition challenges the validity of rule 18 of the UP Basic Education (Teachers) Service Rules 1981, particularly regarding the absence of TET criteria for promotions in senior basic, junior basic, and nursery schools.

The petitioners argued that the NCTE had issued a notification on September 11, 2023, stating that TET was a mandatory requirement for such promotions. Therefore, they contended that promotions should not be made without adhering to these criteria. The petitioners' counsel, Amrendra Nath Tripathi, cited a judgment from the Madras High Court, which affirmed the mandatory nature of TET for such promotions.

Lucknow bench asks govt to submit their responses within a three-week

The Allahabad High Court, acknowledging the significance of the Madras High Court judgment, noted that the matter is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has already issued notices to the concerned parties, indicating that the decision on the TET criterion for promotions requires thorough consideration. In an interim order, the bench has directed both the central and state governments to submit their responses within three weeks. This legal saga is poised to bring about significant changes in the promotion criteria for teachers in Uttar Pradesh, as the court navigates the complexities of education policy and legal precedence.

(With PTI inputs)