Kerala TET October 2023 Registration begins today, check how to apply

Kerala TET October 2023 Registration starts today

Kerala TET October 2023 Registration: The registration process for Kerala State Teacher Eligibility Test or Kerala TET October 2023 will begin today, November 6 at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the official notice, the candidates can submit applications by November 17. The last date to submit applications with a late fee is November 18. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form by November 18.

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam Date and Admit Card Date

The board has scheduled the written exam for primary and upper primary classes for December 29 and 30. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first session beginning at 10 am and lasting for 2.5 hours, and the second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit cards for the test will be available from December 20. The candidates will be able to download the Kerala TET October 2023 admit card from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

How to register for Kerala TET October 2023 Exam?

Open your web browser and visit the official KTET website by entering ktet.kerala.gov.in in the address bar

Look for a 'registration link for the October exam' on the homepage

It will redirect you to the registration form

Register yourself first and then proceed with the application process

Enter the required information

Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form

You can then download and print Kerala TET October 2023 Exam form and save it for future reference

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, or differently-abled categories are required to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee while the other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 500.

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above exam, the candidates should have completed the higher secondary or senior secondary or equivalent exam with 48 per cent marks. Candidates should also have cleared the Trained Teachers Certificate or Diploma in Technical Education administered by the Kerala Government Exam Board.