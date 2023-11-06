Monday, November 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Higher Studies
  5. Kerala TET October 2023 Registration begins today, check how to apply

Kerala TET October 2023 Registration begins today, check how to apply

Kerala TET October 2023 Registration process will be started today, November 6, 2023. Candidates willing to appear in the Kerala TET October 2023 exam can register themselves online at ktet.kerala.gov.in. Check eligibility, how to apply, application fee and other details below.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2023 12:52 IST
Kerala TET October 2023 Registration starts today
Image Source : INDIA TV Kerala TET October 2023 Registration starts today

Kerala TET October 2023 Registration: The registration process for  Kerala State Teacher Eligibility Test or Kerala TET October 2023 will begin today, November 6 at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. According to the official notice, the candidates can submit applications by November 17. The last date to submit applications with a late fee is November 18. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form by November 18. 

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam Date and Admit Card Date

The board has scheduled the written exam for primary and upper primary classes for December 29 and 30. The exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first session beginning at 10 am and lasting for 2.5 hours, and the second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The admit cards for the test will be available from December 20. The candidates will be able to download the Kerala TET October 2023 admit card from the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in. 

How to register for Kerala TET October 2023 Exam?

  • Open your web browser and visit the official KTET website by entering  ktet.kerala.gov.in in the address bar
  • Look for a 'registration link for the October exam' on the homepage
  • It will redirect you to the registration form
  • Register yourself first and then proceed with the application process
  • Enter the required information 
  • Upload documents, pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • You can then download and print Kerala TET October 2023 Exam form and save it for future reference

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, or differently-abled categories are required to pay Rs. 250 as an examination fee while the other category candidates will have to pay Rs. 500. 

Kerala TET October 2023 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above exam, the candidates should have completed the higher secondary or senior secondary or equivalent exam with 48 per cent marks. Candidates should also have cleared the Trained Teachers Certificate or Diploma in Technical Education administered by the Kerala Government Exam Board. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Higher Studies Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Higher-studies News

Latest News