Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 OUT on karresults.nic.in, check pass percentage, toppers, direct link

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEEB has announced the Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today, May 8. Students can download their results by keying their roll number and date of birth to access the SSLC 10th Marksheet. The announcement of the results have been done by Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board chairman R Ramachandra, director exam H Gopalkrishna and principal secretary of the department Ritesh Singh by 10 am via a press conference.

The link to the Karnataka SSLC result has been activated at 11 am. Students can download their scorecards from the websites of kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 10th exams were held from March 31 to April 15 in a single shift from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM. According to the results, this year, a total of 359511 or 87.87% of girls have passed the KSEEB 10th exam whereas 341108 or 80.8% of boys have cleared the Karnataka 10th board exam 2023. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 83.89%.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to download?

Students are required to visit the official website of karresults.nic.in

Click on the Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2023 link

It will forward you to the login page

Enter your details such as register number, date of birth and click on submit

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to check via SMS?

To check Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 via sms, students are required to type message KAR10Roll number, and send it to 5623. Then, you will receive a text message of Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 on the same number.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Topper list

As per the result, Bhoomika Pai from Bengaluru, Yashas Gowda from Chikkabalapur, Anupama Hireholi from Belagavi, and Bhimangouda Patil from Vijayapura has topped the KSEEB SSLC, Class 10 2023 exam.

