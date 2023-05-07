CBSE Board Result 2023: When will 10th, 12th result be announced?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Result 2023 date

CBSE Board Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the date and time for the 10th, and 12th results. However, there is no intimation about the date and time from the board. Students have been advised to keep a close watch on the official website of Board - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

This year, around 38, 83,710 students appeared for the CBSE Board exam across the country. CBSE 10th and 12th exams began on February 15. Class 10th exams concluded on March 21 and 12th exams continued till April 15.

According to the media reports, it is expected that the board will announce the results of CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results on the same day.

Students will be able to check CBSE class 10th, and 12th exams on various platforms including websites, mobile apps, also through SMS.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CBSIE - cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'CBSE Board Result 2023 for class 10th and 12th'

Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth

CBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Download CBSE Board Result 2023 and save it for future reference

CBSE Board Result 2023: Alternative Websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: What are the other ways to check 10th, 12th results?

Students will be able to check their results at the following websites and apps.

CBSE result website

Digilocker app

Umang app

SMS and IVRS

