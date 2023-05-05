CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: Lost admit card? Know how to get board roll number in easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10th, 12th roll number finder

CBSE Board Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the Class 10th and 12th board results 2023. As per the reports, the CBSE Board Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the third or fourth week of this month i.e. May 2023. Once the CBSE Board result is announced, students will be able to check and download their CBSE 10th, 12th marks statement from the official website-- cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. India Board Results 2023 Live Updates

Students will require roll number, school number, date of birth and admit card ID to access and download the CBSE Board Result 2023 from the official website. The students who have lost or misplaced their CBSE Admit Card 2023 and don't remember their roll number and admit card ID can use CBSE roll number finder to get their CBSE 10th roll number and CBSE 12th roll number.

How I can get my CBSE Roll Number

Students can obtain their CBSE roll number either through school administration or official website. The schools can provide details to students from their records or by logging into the CBSE website using school log in credentials. The students can use CBSE roll number finder webpage to get their roll numbers easily.

What is CBSE Roll Number Finder

CBSE has launched the roll number finder webpage ahead of the board results to facilitate those students who have truncated or lost or misplaced their CBSE Admit Card 2023 and don't remember their credentials to check the CBSE 10th Result 2023 and CBSE 12th Result 2023.

Easy steps to get CBSE Roll Number online

Students firstly required to visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in. On the homepage select the CBSE Roll Number Finder tab and enter candidate's name, father's name and other details. Alternatively, go to cbseit.in school log in page and enter school ID and password. The CBSE Admit Card details will appear on the screen. Download the details and save if for further reference. Students can use these credentials to check their CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023.

