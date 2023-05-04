Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
India Board Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, MPBSE, AP SSC, TS Inter result @official websites

Several state boards have declared the results while the result of most of the educational boards are expected to be announced by the following dates.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 12:35 IST
Board Results 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other states' board exams for 2022-23 academic session are already completed and now students are eagerly waiting for their results. Several state boards have declared the results while the result of most of the educational boards are expected to be announced this month, May 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2023 by May 20, 2023. The TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 is expected to be declared by May 10, 2023. The Kerala Board SSLC results 2023 are expected by May 20 and the Kerala DHSE 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared by May 25.

Live updates :India Board Results 2023 Live Updates

  • May 04, 2023 12:31 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    TSBIE 1st, 2nd year exam results date 2023

    Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to declare the TS Inter 1st year and 2nd year results 2023 by May 10. Once the result is published, students will be able to download Telangana Inter 1st-year and 2nd-year exam results from the official website of TSBIE - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

    Read Here | TS Inter Result 2023: TSBIE 1st and 2 year exam result to be declared on THIS date!

  • May 04, 2023 12:27 PM (IST) Posted by Adarsh Srivastava

    Board Results 2023: Steps to check

    Students can follow the simple steps provided here to check and download their respective board results.

    • Visit the official website of the designated boards.

    • Click on the 'Class 10th, 12th results 2023' link.

    • On the next window, enter the required credentials.

    • Submit the details and the board result will display on the screen.

    • Download the result pdf and print a copy for future reference.

