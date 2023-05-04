India Board Results 2023 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, MPBSE, AP SSC, TS Inter result @official websites

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Board Results 2023 Live Updates

Board Results 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and other states' board exams for 2022-23 academic session are already completed and now students are eagerly waiting for their results. Several state boards have declared the results while the result of most of the educational boards are expected to be announced this month, May 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2023 by May 20, 2023. The TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2023 is expected to be declared by May 10, 2023. The Kerala Board SSLC results 2023 are expected by May 20 and the Kerala DHSE 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared by May 25.