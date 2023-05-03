AP SSC Results 2023 Soon; Official website, steps to check

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th Class Result 2023 expected soon

AP SSC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, or DGE Andhra Pradesh, will soon declare the AP SSC Public Examinations 2023 result. The students who took the Class 10 annual examination can check their AP SSC Result 2023 from the official website-- bse.ap.gov.in using their roll number.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams 2023 were held between April 3 and April 18, 2023. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM with the exception of two papers including first language paper 2 (composite course) and SSC vocational course theory, which ended at 11:15 AM and 11:30 AM, respectively.

AP SSC Result 2023: Websites

Students can check and download Manabadi SSC Class 10 Result 2023 from the following websites;

bse.ap.gov.in,

indiaresults.com,

manabadi.co.in

How to check AP SSC Results 2023?

Students can check their AP SSC 10th results by following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'AP SSC Public Examination 2023 Result' link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on the submit tab.

Step 4: Your AP 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details printed on the result PDF and download it.

AP SSC Results 2023: Last Year's Highlights

Last year, AP SSC Class 10 examination were conducted offline from April 27 to May 9, 2023, in pen and paper mode after a gap of two years- 2020 and 2021. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 public examinations 2022 of which 4,14,281 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage of girls was recorded at 70.70 percent and the pass percentage of boys was recorded at 64.02 percent. The overall pass percentage was stood at 67.26 percent.

