AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket OUT at polycetap.nic.in; Direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV AP POLYCET 2023 admit card released

AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket: State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh has issued the hall ticket for AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023. Candidates who have applied for the AP Polytechnic entrance exam can check and download their AP POLYCET hall ticket 2023 through the official website-- polycetap.nic.in.

To access the AP POLYCET hall ticket 2023 download window, candidates need to log in with their Class 10th hall ticket number or mobile number. The POLYCET hall ticket will include the exam date, shift timings, centre address and exam day guidelines. Candidates are advised to adhere to the guidelines and avoid getting indulge in any kind of misconduct.

Aspirants are required to carry a hard copy of the AP POLYCET 2023 hall ticket and a valid photo ID proof on the exam day. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after 30 minutes left for the commencement of the exam.

ALSO READ | TS EdCET 2023 Application Form last date extended till May 6; Check exam date, syllabus

AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket: How to download

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to download the AP POLYCET 2023 Hall Ticket.

Step 1: Go to the official website at polycetap.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Print Hall Ticket' tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the Class 10th hall ticket details or mobile number and click on the view and print hall ticket button.

Step 4: The AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned in the AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2023.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket PDF and print a hard copy for further reference.

Direct Link: AP POLYCET Admit Card 2023

AP POLYCET 2023 Exam Pattern

SBTET will conduct the AP POLYCET 2023 examination in offline mode as pen and paper-based exam format. The AP POLYCET 2023 question paper will comprise of 120 multiple choice questions (MCQs) divided into three sections - Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

AP POLYCET 2023: Passing Marks

The minimum passing mark required to qualify the AP POLYCET 2023 examination is 25 percent or 30 marks out of 120. However, the SC and ST category candidates are exempted from the minimum passing marks criteria.