TS EdCET 2023 Application Form last date extended till May 6; Check exam date, syllabus

TS EdCET 2023 Application Form: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has extended the application last date for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET 2023) till May 6. Aspiring candidates can fill the TS EdCET 2023 application form without late fee through the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

The application fee for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates is Rs 550, while other categories candidates will have to pay Rs 750. The TS EdCET 2023 examination will be held on May 18 in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second shift will be held from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM and the third shift will be conducted from 4 PM to 6 PM.

TS EdCET 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The TS EdCET 2023 examination is being held for candidates seeking admission to BEd (two years) regular courses. Candidates applying for the exam should have passed or appeared for qualifying examination in any bachelor's degree or should have secured at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. The candidate should have completed the age of 19 years as on July 1, 2023. However, there is no maximum age limit.

TS EdCET 2023 Syllabus

The TS EdCET 2023 syllabus is available on the official website. The EdCET syllabus is based on the subjects such as Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies, Teaching Aptitude, General English, General knowledge and educational issues and Computer awareness.

About TS EdCET 2023

Mahatma Gandhi University is conducting the TS EdCET 2023 entrance exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education for admission in to BEd (Two years) regular course in the colleges of education in Telangana State for the academic year 2023-2024.