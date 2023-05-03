SSC CGL 2023 registration ends today; Direct link, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Application Form 2023 last date today

SSC CGL Application Form 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 (SSC CGL 2023) application form window today, May 3. Aspirants who have not yet filled the SSC CGL application form 2023 can apply online through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL 2023 examination is scheduled to be held in July 2023.

The Commission is conducting the SSC CGL 2023 exam to fill over 7,500 posts in various ministries, departments and offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional bodies. The CGL application form correction link will be activated on May 7 and will close on May 8, 2023.

Candidates from unreserved categories can register by making a payment of Rs 100 as an application fee, while female candidates and Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SSC CGL 2023 Important Dates

Events Dates SSC CGL 2023 registration date April 3 to May 3, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) Last date and time for making online fee payment May 4, 2023 Last date and time for generation of offline Challan May 4, 2023 Last date for payment through Challan May 4, 2023 SSC CGL 2023 application correction window May 7 to May 8, 2023 SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2023 date July 2023 SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam 2023 date To be notified later

SSC CGL 2023 Age Limit Criteria

The age recognition date fixed by the SSC for recruitment to various posts as August 1, 2023. However, a large number of candidates have been demanding to modify the age reckoning date for eligibility to SSC CGL exam to January 1, 2023, instead of August 1, 2023. Read Here | SSC CGL 2023: Twitter flooded with students' requests for change in date of age reckoning

SSC CGL 2023 Application Form: Steps to apply

Candidates fill the SSC CGL 2023 application form by following the simple steps provided here.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3: Provide basic details and generate registration number and password.

Step 4: Login using the credentials and fill the details asked in the SSC CGL application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned images of documents as instructed.

Step 6: Review the SSC CGL application form and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for further reference.